Saturday Savings: Emma Robert's Topshop Satin Slip Is on Sale!

Finally, a style that's both chic and comfortable.

Out and about on a sunny day, Emma Roberts pairs an off-white satin dress with brown flats, a gemstone necklace and crossbody bag for a feminine and casual look. While it may appear simplistic, it's actually perfect for the holiday season. The American Horror Story star's choice of dress can be dressed up or down in an instant. For all we know, she could've run to her car after this photo opp, changed into heels, put on a diamond necklace and left for a Hollywood A-list party, just like that.

The dress' versatility is noteworthy, but the price is really the selling point. Instead of paying $130 for the satin slip, you can add this garment to your holiday wardrobe for $90.