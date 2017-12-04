Part Four:

Using the month you were born in, find the obstacle standing in the way of your eventual happy ending.

January: You work together to find homes for all the dogs and cats in the town animal shelter before it closes on New Year's Day (and fall in love in the process).

February: You share stories of beloved past holidays while stuck in an elevator all Christmas Eve, discovering this isn't the first holiday you've spent together (and fall in love in the process).

March: You work together to overturn the curse that's sent your small town back in time to the 1800s (and fall in love in the process).

April: You travel to the North Pole to prove to them that Santa actually is real (and fall in love in the process).

May: You pretend to be their fiance for their family's big holiday party (and fall in love in the process).

June: You're forced to share the last rental car at the airport and drive across the country to get home for the holidays after a storm grounds your flight (and fall in love in the process).

July: You work together to restore the town's Festival of Lights, which had gone dark after the tragic fire when you were kids (and fall in love in the process).

August: They need your help to find the perfect gift for their mother, you boss (and you fall in love in the process).

September: You work together to overturn the curse that's trapped your town inside a snow globe (and fall in love in the process).

October: You help them unite their family for the holidays (and fall in love in the process).

November: You need their help to save your family's Christmas tree farm (and you fall in love in the process).

December: You need their help to give your ailing parent one last Christmas to remember (and you fall in love in the process).