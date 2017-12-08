Asiah Collins and Crystal Smith's Drama Follows Them All the Way to LoLa Monroe's Listening Party onThe Platinum Life
It's date night for Autumn Ajirotutu, Michelle Quick, Dominique Penn and their baller husbands.
In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., what starts out as a quiet couple's dinner quickly turns into a venting session when the girls talk about the pressures of big team moves.
With Dominique and her husband, Donald Penn, off to Las Vegas with the Raiders, there's a lot to look forward to.
"Right now, I think it's important for Donald and myself to go out and have fun with our friends before the season starts. Because when the season starts, we're trying to get a super bowl baby," Dominique exclaimed.
Michelle was also grateful for some time with her man and her L.A. ladies as she prepares to move the family to Washington D.C. for her husband, Brian Quick's, new gig.
"Listen, I'm like a stage five clinger, so right now, I'm going through some s--t. I have to move, so I have to pack while he's doing stuff," Michelle revealed.
Autumn's no stranger to moving around. After leaving San Diego for Philadelphia, Autumn learned the strength of her relationship and just how hard it is to be a WAG.
"I think when our boyfriends, husbands, fiancés, whatever, sign up to play sports, you underestimate truly how difficult it is to be a WAG. New city, new team, new friends, new schools. New, new, new, new, new. And for most, it's constant instability, and it's really hard at times," Autumn explained.
Watch the girls talk it out in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!