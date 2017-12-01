WEEKNIGHTS
2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards: All of the Star-Studded Moments You Missed

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 1, 2017

Fierce females owned the night! 

Billboard held their annual Women in Music dinner and Awards Gala on Thursday evening and honored Selena Gomez as their 2017 Woman of the Year. Selena attended the event with her BFF and kidney donor Francia Raisa

Other A list stars at the event included singer Kelly Clarkson who opened up about her double dates with Gwen Stefani and Blake Sheltonand she admitted she definitely thinks Blake deserved the title of sexiest man alive. So where do these stars like to go on double dates? 

See all the amazing moments in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

