Robin is ready to step out from under Batman's wing in a big way.

The beloved DC Comics character, also known as Dick Grayson, will take center stage in the upcoming series Titans, where the iconic sidekick will become a leader in his own right. And we've got your first look at star Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) in the iconic suit, which was designed by renowned costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include Iron Man, The Jungle Book and Black Lightning, among others.