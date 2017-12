Carissa Culiner is a mom!

The co-host of E!'s Daily Pop gave birth on Thursday night to her and her and husband Shanon Culiner's first child, a baby boy.

"Chase arrived last night at 9:48p - 9lbs 13oz, 23 inches and a full head of hair!" Carissa said in an exclusive statement to E! News. "Both of us are doing great!"

Carissa had revealed live on the show in June that she is pregnant. The two also announced the news via a Knocked Up parody photo.