Selena Gomez Is Keeping Her Blond Hair: "She's Not Going Anywhere"

Selena Gomez has faced a handful of change this year, but has come out on top of it all.
Having secretly undergone a kidney transplant, called it quits with her musical beau The Weeknd, rekindled her romance with former love Justin Bieber, debuted new music and cruised into the final month of 2017 with blond hair, the last year has been full of adjustments for Gomez. However, the songstress—and this year's Billboard Woman of the Year—is embracing everything that has been thrown at her with a smile.
With the esteemed Billboard honor now under her belt, the 25-year-old can't help but feel overwhelmed, but "in a beautiful way."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard
"I feel like [when] I think 'Woman of the Year,' when I read that, I actually think about all the women in the industry right now," she told E!'s Sibley Scoles. "It's pretty remarkable and crucial to see the voices that are being heard and some for the first time and I feel like it has made me more proud to be a part of this industry than ever and I feel like that's the bigger picture of it."
"Obviously [I'm] extremely honored to be here," she added.
After undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant this summer, being able to stand on the red carpet takes on a new meaning for the singer.
"I am very, very lucky and I feel really good," the "Bad Liar" assured. "I feel great. It's a whole other part of me, but I'm just, I'm happy and I'm healthy and that's—I think that's what matters."
The conversation could not cut off without addressing Gomez's newest feature—her bleached blond locks! She just recently debuted her new icy blond tresses on the American Music Awards red carpet and, according to the triple threat, they're here to stay.
"She's not going anywhere," Gomez said of her hair. But, does the pronoun mean she has a moniker for her new 'do?
"Not yet," Gomez added. "I gotta find it. I'm still getting to know it."