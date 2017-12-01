Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His 2018 Grammy Snubs

Ed Sheeran is taking what many are calling his Grammy Award snubs in stride and is focusing on what matters to him more: His fans.
The British pop star was nominated for two 2018 Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album for his 2017 album ÷ and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Shape of You." Many of his fans expected him to garner far more nods, as his album and its new singles have been very successful. In an interview on Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube series Ellen's Show Me More Show, posted online Friday, the host told Sheeran she is "outraged" that he was not nominated for Album of the Year or Song of the Year.
"My outlook on it is like, some years you have your year and some years you don't have your year, and maybe this year wasn't my year," the singer said.
Sheeran has won two Grammys before, including Song of the Year for "Thinking Out Loud" at the 2016 ceremony.
DeGeneres said the song "Shape of You," which hit No. 1 on 10 charts worldwide, including in the U.S., did not leave her head.
"But that's the point, that's where you win," Sheeran said. "That's where the validation comes from, where you actually see people—genuine people—enjoying the songs. I'd rather have, like, a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, like, 'This song affects me in this way, in a positive way,' and like, 'This song is my wedding song,' 'This song was my first kiss,' than anything else. I think that's where the validation comes."
On DeGeneres' show, the singer also talked about his new remix of his single "Perfect" with Beyoncé, which was released the night before the broadcast. The song is about his girlfriend of almost three years and former high school pal Cherry Seaborn.
"I did it and the song came out so long ago," Sheeran said. "And I was like, 'I want to do it as a single,' and then I thought of a way of relaunching it and I was like, 'Oh, I love Beyoncé. Shall I ask Beyoncé? And in my head, I was like, 'She's gonna say no.' And then I was like, 'Well, you might as well ask.' And she said, 'Yeah,' so here we are."