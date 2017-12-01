Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were rolling the dice when they invited both Dean Unglert and Danielle Lombard to their engagement party yesterday...

If you're a member of Bachelor nation, you probably haven't forgotten about the drama that ensued on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. But let us refresh your memory just in case: Dean built a relationship with Kristina Schulman for several weeks until Danielle came to paradise. At that point, he began flip-flopping between the two of them until it ultimately blew up in his face.

Needless to say, when we found out both Dean and Danielle attended Rachel and Bryan's engagement party, we couldn't help but wonder if the drama followed them.