Who Will Die Next on The Walking Dead?

It's about that time, The Walking Dead fans. Time to say goodbye to another character. We feel it in our bones.

While this first half of season eight hasn't exactly been light on the carnage, the deaths that have taken place haven't been the sort of show-altering offings that the AMC thriller is known to throw our way once or twice a season. Sorry not sorry to all those Eric fans out there, but the fact that we had to look up the character's name to be sure of it tells you all you need to know about the impact he made on us.

With only one episode left to air in 2017, we've got a sinking suspicion a major death is coming our way soon. Will it be in the very next episode? Hard to say. But it's coming, nevertheless. And with that in mind, we got to thinking about who's the most likely candidate. Obviously, central figures like Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are sure best for safe passage into season nine, but that still leaves us with plenty to consider.

Read on to find out who we think is doomed and who's in the clear...