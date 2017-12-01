David Foster and Katharine McPhee Are Getting "More Serious"

Things are heating up between David Foster and Katharine McPhee, E! News has learned.

The 68-year-old record producer and songwriter and 33-year-old Scorpion actress Smash and American Idol alum have been sparking romance rumors for several months and have kept mum about their relationship. They were most recently spotted sharing a kiss while leaving the Beverly Hills restaurant E Baldi restaurant after a lunch date on Thursday.

"David and Katherine are more serious than they ever have been, and don't care what others around them think," a source told E! News exclusively on Friday. "David and Katherine have been spending a lot of time together recently and are not afraid to show affection now."

"David is usually a playboy but Katherine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her," the source said. "He tries to fit Katherine into his schedule with dinners and lunches during the week. They both love being out in public together, and are enjoying each other's company. Katherine has always had a crush on David, and she's happy that their relationship is transpiring."