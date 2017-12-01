Kate Middleton Shows Us How Casual Friday Is Done Right

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 1, 2017 11:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Mara, Alicia Silverstone, Selma Blair

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Horoscopes, Sagittarius, Vanessa Hudgens

What You Should Gift, Based on Their December Horoscope

ESC: Best Dressed, Melania Trump

Melania Trump Is a White Christmas Incarnate & More Best Dressed Stars

Kate Middleton

Mega Agency

Kate Middleton is giving us a lesson on how to rock a casual Friday outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Prince William, was photographed entering King's Cross St. Pancras railway station in London on Friday morning. For the unofficial outing, Middleton was glowing as she rocked a relaxed-yet-chic look.

The photo of Kate arriving at the station shows her wearing skinny jeans, paired with ankle boots. The 35-year-old also kept warm in a turtleneck which she wore under a long Zara coat.

Kate can also be seen holding a purse, made by Mulberry, as she walked into the station. And the stunning duchess pulled her hair back for the outing, showing off her glowing skin.

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

While Kate was at the station Friday morning, her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle attended their first royal engagement together in Nottingham. The couple visited a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair where they talked and shook hands with people in the crowd.

The duo is set to tie the knot in May 2018, one month after Kate is expected to give birth in April 2018.

What do you think about Kate's casual Friday outfit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and be sure to check out more of her third pregnancy style!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Style , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.