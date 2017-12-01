We'll never be royals, but we can always aspire to dress like them.

This week was a wardrobe win for monarchical matron Kate Middleton, in blue finery, and royal-to-be Meghan Markle, who looked prim and polished during her engagement announcement to her equally style savvy fiancé, Prince Harry. On this side of the pond, all eyes were on leading lady, Melania Trump in a snow-white Dior dress, as she traipsed the White House halls in a sea of frosted Christmas trees. While the Nutcracker Ballet performance she was surprised with during the unveiling of the White House decorations was an elegant seasonal touch, it was the FLOTUS who was the true holiday star of the show.