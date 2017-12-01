Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Celebrate Their Engagement

Splash News
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are celebrating their engagement in the best way!
E! News can confirm the couple—who found love on the last season of The Bachelorette—threw a party full of love yesterday in Malibu, Calif., alongside some of their closest pals from Bachelor nation.
Those in attendance included: Dean Unglert, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters, Dominique Alexis, Iggy Rodriguez, Lucas Yancy, Whitney Fransway and Rachel's dog Copper (of course!).
Rachel looked gorgeous in a blush, Vow to be Chic dress, which she helped design with Monique Lhuillier and appropriately name "The Rachel Dress."
"This dress is just stunning," Rachel gushed to us about her ensemble. "'The Rachel' is the perfect bridesmaid dress for today's bride. I love this dress because it can be worn by women of different shapes and sizes. The modern neckline and dramatic skirt are glamorous, but the chiffon fabric keeps this dress classic bridesmaid. And you know the quality is impeccable because it's designed by Monique Lhuillier; I'd wear this Vow dress to a red carpet event."
Vow to be Chic helped co-host the party with Rachel. The company is an online hub where brides and bridesmaids can rent or buy their dresses for the big day.
"Vow To Be Chic is a fresh idea for an age-old problem," Rachel told us. "As I plan my own wedding, I'm conscious of how much my bridesmaids have to spend. We all know that weddings can get expensive! Vow's platform allows women to experience gorgeous designer dresses without the burden of a designer price tag, which I love. I want my best friends to look and feel fabulous without any stress."
As for the party itself, Rachel and Bryan kicked things off by popping bottles of OneHope champagne in celebration of their engagement and sharing a sweet kiss as the sun set behind them on the private estate where the party was held.
We're told Rachel's dog was one of the stars at the event as was Lucas—yes, he even did the "WhaBoom." After the party, the group continued the celebration at Soho House in Malibu.
Check out more fun photos from the party by scrolling below:
Popping Bottles
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrated their Bachelorette engagement in Malibu, Calif., with some of their closest friends from the show. Of course, there can be no celebration without some champagne popping!
Raise Your Glass
After the bottles were properly popped, Rachel and Bryan raised their glasses to commence the celebration. Rachel looked perfect in a Vow to Be Chic dress, while Bryan rocked a black-on-black suit with a blue shirt.
Sharing a Smooch
The couple then shared a sweet moment of PDA, sealing the celebrations with a kiss as the sun set on the beach behind them.
Family of Three
Of course, it's not only about Bryan and Rachel...The former Bachelorette's pup, Copper Ash, is also part of the fam! In fact, Bryan has formed quite the bond with Rach's rescue dog.
Gang's All Here
Several of Rachel's closest friends from her time on The Bachelor joined in to help celebrate her engagement to Bryan. From left to right: Danielle Lombard, Whitney Fransway, Bryan, Rachel and Alexis Waters.
This Bromance Never Dies
As we saw on Rachel's season of the Bachelorette and again in Bachelor in Paradise, Dean Unglert and Iggy Rodriguez formed a true bromance that's still going strong.
All the Laughs
In fact, here they are enjoying some type of play-fight that has Dean giggling uncontrollably.
No Hard Feelings
Stepping away from his fun time with Iggy, Dean took a moment to snag a photo with the woman of the hour. Despite their dramatic breakup at the end of The Bachelorette, these two have no hard feelings.
Kiss, Kiss
Alexis and Whitney snagged a kissy-face selfie during the party. The girls looked beautiful in with their pink and red pouts!
Strike a Pose
Alexis took a moment to pose for the cameras, looking like an old Hollywood actress in the sunshine!
Selfie Time
Whitney snuck in a selfie with the gorgeous bride-to-be.
The Rachel Dress
Rachel showed off the gorgeous, Vow to Be Chic bridesmaid dress she created—appropriately named "The Rachel Dress"—pairing it with tennis shoes and a bomber jacket.
Make sure to stay tuned on E! News for more details about Rachel and Bryan's engagement.