NBC News Firing: NBC News Chairman Andy Lack sent the following memo to NBC News staffers on Wednesday, the day Lauer's termination was announced:

"On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."

NBC News later reported that Lauer was fired "after a detailed complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior that took place during the 2014 Sochi Olympics," which was made on Monday evening. The news organization added that the accusation noted that the alleged behavior continued in the workplace after the games.

Multiple Accusations: As Lack had said, NBC News officials were presented with reason to believe that the employee's complaint against Lauer "may not have been an isolated incident." Indeed, more sexual misconduct allegations were reported after his firing was announced. E! News has not confirmed the accusers' accounts and Lauer has not commented on any specific allegations.

Variety reported that it had carried out a two-month investigation of Lauer, talking to three women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by him as well as dozens of current and former staffers. The New York Times reported that on Wednesday, after Lauer's firing, NBC "received at least two more complaints" related to him. None of the accusers who spoke to either outlet have identified themselves by name and it is unclear if any were interviewed by both publications.

NBC officials confirmed to NBC News that two more Lauer accusers came forward on Wednesday. No further details were given.