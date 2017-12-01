Selena Gomez's heart wants what it wants.

The 25-year-old singer and actress was named Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year and accepted the honor on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. While on the red carpet, Gomez was asked about her relationship with Justin Bieber and how he's "influenced" who she is today.

"I mean I don't think anybody truly, actually cares," Gomez told Billboard. "I think for me what's been great is that I've been able to live the life that I've wanted for myself. And that doesn't always look the way people maybe think it should look, but it's not really my concern anymore."