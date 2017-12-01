Millie Bobby Brown Was Stranded in Bali Due to the Volcano

Thankfully, Millie Bobby Brown avoided the Mind Flayer and the volcano.

The 13-year-old actress, who plays Eleven on Netflix's paranormal '80s-themed series Stranger Things, revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she was recently temporarily stranded in Bali, where the island's Mount Agung, one of its almost 130 volcanoes, started spewing volcanic ash and smoke last weekend, spurring fears of a larger eruption. Scores of flights to and from the popular tourist destination were canceled, stranding thousands of people. Indonesia then closed Bali's airport entirely for two days. It reopened on Wednesday after the winds changed.

"Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that I have been in Bali after traveling through Australia. I wasn't able to return home after a four day break turned into 10 days due to the volcano," Millie wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from her trip, including one showing her meditating at a resort.

"I would really love to thank all of the staff at the @themuliabali for taking such good care of us while having to extend our stay here; I cannot thank you enough!" she continued. "Also, to the Balinese people who are the sweetest, kindest and most humble people I've ever met. But most of all, my thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives have been affected by this. I truly hope everyone there stays safe. Sending all my love to Bali❤️ Until next time."

Brown had traveled on Virgin Australia. Virgin Airlines was one of several companies who canceled flights due to the volcano.