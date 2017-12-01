For her new music video, Demi Lovato is taking on rocky relationships with the help of Jesse Williams.

In honor of the newly released visual for the Grammy nominee's track "Tell Me You Love Me," the songstress and Grey's Anatomy actor star together as a couple in the throes of passion—for better and for worse.

The video depicts the rollercoaster ride of a relationship as the two fall in love, fight, makeup and repeat. The volatile plot is tinged with insecurity as the two get wrapped up in jealousy, interrogating each other over mystery text messages and interactions with strangers.