If there's one thing Law & Order: SVU fans know it's this: Don't mess with Mama Bear Benson. Looks like Brooke Shields' character is about to find that out the hard way.

In the above sneak peek from "Intent," the Wednesday, Dec. 6 episode, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sheila Porter (Shields) meet on the street after Sheila picks up Noah (Ryan Buggle). Things between these two women have been tense since Sheila entered the picture and revealed herself as Noah's biological grandmother, but it appears Benson has let her guard down…for now.

"You're staying for dinner, I hope," Benson says to Sheila.

Sheila passes, and Benson tells her, "You know that you're welcome any time."