First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas décor inspired a myriad of mean memes earlier this week—so, obviously, Stephen Colbert invited her to talk about it on The Late Show Thursday.

On Sunday, the First Lady's director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted a sneak peek of one of the decorated White House chambers. The spooky lighting in the photo made the White House look more like a haunted house than a winter wonderland, and it went viral for all the wrong reasons, as Twitter users compared it to horror films like The Babadook and The Shining. As he reviewed the photo, Stephen said, "Gah! Which holiday is that for—St. Gorlan's feast of human bones?" Speaking in a creepy voice, he said, "Come children, your Christmas guests are here. Those pale young girls we all thought died of the plague are waiting for their kiss in the hall of eternal shadow, right beneath the bleeding mistletoe." To be fair, he told viewers, "The First Lady shared a video of that same hallway, looking a lot more cheerful with the lights on, as well as a beautiful look at the White House's official Christmas tree." To discuss it further, Broadway's Laura Benanti reprised her role as Melania on the CBS talk show.

Stephen began by saying, "I want you to feel like The Late Show is your home."

"Aw," Laura (as Melania) replied. "Can I move in here?"