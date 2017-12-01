Kate Winslet Reveals How She Would Have Saved Jack in Titanic

Kate Winslet knows she let Jack down.

20 years after she and Leonardo DiCaprio joined cinematic history as the iconic Rose and Jack in James Cameron's Titanic, the Oscar winner is sharing secrets about the film that turned her into a household name.

During a visit to Stephen Colbert's Late Show, the actress answered some quick-fire trivia questions about the movie, including that car scene, that sketch scene and that door scene.

Most younger fans can remember awkwardly sitting in the theater alongside their parents when Jack and Rose decided to get frisky in one of the cars in the ship's storage. Turns out—their sweat wasn't all organic.