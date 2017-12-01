All eyes were on Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in New York City last night.

The Avengers: Infinity War actress, 33, and the comedian, 35, were first linked after the Saturday Night Live Season 42 wrap party in May—but Thursday marked their official public debut. Johansson, wearing a vintage Saint Laurent dress, posed for pictures solo on the red carpet, but posed with him inside the gala, signaling their relationship has taken a serious turn.

They were in good company, as Jost's co-stars—Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon—also attended the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala.