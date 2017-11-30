As for the previous snapshot Cook is referencing, the newly engaged lovebirds were at Target when he jokingly asked Kaley to marry him with a plastic diamond. "On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted....now judging by her face maybe not, it's the thought that counts right," he wrote on Instagram.

Much to Kaley's surprise, her leading man planned an intimate, candlelit dinner for the pair, which was documented on her Instagram story. It took a slightly disastrous turn when Karl said he ran into a chandelier and was seen icing a gash on his forehead.

But in no time at all, the lucky lady's birthday became one she'll always remember thanks to Karl's epic proposal. He also shared a close-up photo of the stunning ring, which featured a pear-shaped diamond and diamond-studded band.

Perhaps she should've seen the proposal coming, as a source just recently shared with E! News, "She is very happy with Karl. It's the best relationship she has been in. It just works and is easy for them. They have a lot in common and just get each other."

"After her marriage and other past relationships, this one definitely stands out as being different," the insider close to Kaley added. "She loves his sense of humor and feels like he brings out the best in her. She trusts him completely and after she was burned in the past, she appreciates how genuine he is. They are in it for the long run but she doesn't know what the future holds. They are totally in love and happy together."