Tonight is all about Selena Gomez.

As music's biggest names stepped out to attend Billboard's annual Women in Music Dinner and Awards Gala, the "Come and Get It" singer received one of the biggest honors of the night.

In case you missed the big announcement, Selena is Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year. After an introduction from close friends Elle Fanning and Francia Raisa, Selena took to the stage to accept her award.

"To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life," the singer explained through tears. "I would like to thank my amazing team and family because they stuck with me through some really hard times."

Selena continued, "I couldn't be more grateful for the position that I've been given in my career. I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply...I've never felt more proud to be a woman in this industry. I am so grateful for all the older women who have helped us up."

Selena joins a talented list of Woman of the Year honorees including Taylor Swift , Pink, Fergie and Beyoncé.