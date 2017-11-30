Kate Middleton's outfits are always stunning.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child with husband Prince William in April 2018 and she's recently been showing off her tiny baby bump in chic outfits. Kate made her first public appearance since the baby news was announced back in October while attending a reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day.

While attending the event, she gave the world the first glimpse of her baby bump.

Since then, Kate has been spotted on multiple occasions sporting various outfit styles ranging from formal wear to fitness ensembles.