Kate Middleton's outfits are always stunning.
The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child with husband Prince William in April 2018 and she's recently been showing off her tiny baby bump in chic outfits. Kate made her first public appearance since the baby news was announced back in October while attending a reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day.
While attending the event, she gave the world the first glimpse of her baby bump.
Since then, Kate has been spotted on multiple occasions sporting various outfit styles ranging from formal wear to fitness ensembles.
Now we're showing you all of Kate's latest fashion looks! Check out the pictures below to see her third pregnancy style!
Press Association via AP Images
Baby Blue
In honor of World Mental Health Day, the Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance since announcing she was pregnant in a light blue lace dress with subtle black additions by Temperley London.
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Twirl Me, Paddington!
Wearing Orla Kiely's Raised Flower Dress, Middleton takes a spin with Paddington Bear during a surprise charity visit to a London train station.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Sporty Chic
Practice makes perfect! The mom-to-be dressed for a playful tennis match in a PlayBrave track jacket, Nike tennis shoes and black pants with a fashion forward stripe down the side.
Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Royal Fashion Redux
Pictured here at a gala benefitting the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, royal watchers quickly pointed out that Kate recycled this Diane von Furstenburg lace gown from her second pregnancy with Princess Charlotte.
Perfect in Plum
Middleton and her growing baby bump opted for a sophisticated shift dress by GOAT during a public speaking engagement at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum.
Press Association via AP Images
Always On Point
While attending the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Duchess wore a velvet Catherine Walker & Co Caressa coat dress, which contains jet, glass and silver Swarovski buttons. She paired the look with black pumps and a traditional red paper poppy to honor fallen troops.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Pure Elegance
Middleton wore a cream A-line coat by GOAT, which she paired with black tights, flat boots and a collared black dress from Topshop layered underneath for a visit to a Children's Center.
Gone With the Wind
Not even a blustery day could slow Kate down from visiting the Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Manufacturing Plant in black and white coat by GOAT and knee-high riding boots from Russell & Bromley.
EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Oh-So Glam
The expecting Duchess of Cambridge revealed her growing baby bump in a gorgeous light blue embellished dress, designed by Jenny Packham, while attending the Royal Variety Performance in London.
Pretty in Patterns
Kate took a classy fashion risk in a blue, burgundy and white frock designed by Kate Spade New York and pumps by Gianvito Rossi for a visit to the Foundling Museum in London.
Comfort Comes First
While gardening with students in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society's campaign for school gardening, Kate kept it casual in a Barbour Ladies winter jacket layered over a turtleneck sweater by Temperley London and brown leather boots by Penelope Chilvers.