Selena Gomez, come and get your much deserved award.
Thursday marked a very special night for the "Wolves" singer who stepped out at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles for the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Dinner and Awards Gala. In fact, the actress is receiving the 2017 Woman of the Year Award.
After posing for photos with her close friend Francia Raisa, Selena talked to Billboard about how she was feeling after receiving a kidney transplant. "I'm good. Honestly that whole experience made me look at life a little differently. I'm grateful for that," she shared. "It feels good to be able to share my story the way I want to. I'm good, I'm really good."
And while the singer may be making headlines for her relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena wants this night to be about the music.
"I really wanted every song to be intentional this year and that is leading to an album," she teased. "I think it's going to be, again, not really anything I've done before."
Selena isn't the only music superstar in attendance for tonight's special evening. Take a look at the many famous singers, songwriters and musicians in attendance through our gallery below.
Billboard's Woman of the Year has officially arrived.
Ladies night out! The music superstars come together to celebrate strong, successful women.
Before hitting the road for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, the "Thumbs" singer appears on the pink carpet with a dress to match.
Best friends forever! The Hollywood stars stay close during the star-studded night out.
"Can't help but feel 10x stronger just being in the presence of ALL these powerful ladies," the American Idol winner wrote on Instagram before walking the red carpet.
The "Havana" singer celebrates her new music at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.
The America's Got Talent judge prepares for a special night of music in her little black dress.
Before introducing Camila Cabello to the stage, the world-renowned DJ shows off his signature style.
The Empire star shows her support for Mary J. Blige at the annual event.
The "Wasted Youth" star is dressed to impress for Billboard's big night for music.
For those who were unable to attend, you are in luck! The Women in Music event and red carpet pre-show will be broadcast live on Twitter tonight between 9pm-midnight EST.
Congratulations to all the honorees.
