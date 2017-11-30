Selena Gomez, come and get your much deserved award.

Thursday marked a very special night for the "Wolves" singer who stepped out at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles for the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Dinner and Awards Gala. In fact, the actress is receiving the 2017 Woman of the Year Award.

After posing for photos with her close friend Francia Raisa, Selena talked to Billboard about how she was feeling after receiving a kidney transplant. "I'm good. Honestly that whole experience made me look at life a little differently. I'm grateful for that," she shared. "It feels good to be able to share my story the way I want to. I'm good, I'm really good."

And while the singer may be making headlines for her relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena wants this night to be about the music.

"I really wanted every song to be intentional this year and that is leading to an album," she teased. "I think it's going to be, again, not really anything I've done before."

Selena isn't the only music superstar in attendance for tonight's special evening. Take a look at the many famous singers, songwriters and musicians in attendance through our gallery below.