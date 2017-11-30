Chrissy Teigen Is Not Impressed With John Legend's Birthday Post

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 3:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Billboard Women In Music 2017

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Selena Gomez Tearfully Accepts Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year Award With Francia Raisa

Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: SVU Reunion Just Made the Holidays Brighter

Perhaps John Legend can get an A for effort?

As Chrissy Teigen continues to celebrate her 32nd birthday today, her loving husband decided to spread some sweet birthday wishes on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @chrissyteigen! I'm so happy you were born!" he wrote to his followers. "You bring so much light to my life and to the lives of everyone who knows you. I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!!"

Sounds pretty nice, right?

Chrissy, however, decided to have some fun with her leading man's post. Hey John, you may have wanted to choose a different photo.

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

"How about a hi-res," she joked in the comment section as 2,000 followers "liked" it in less than three hours.

Before you take Chrissy's message too seriously, let us remind you that the supermodel loves to troll her husband on social media. Anybody remember when he cheered on the Los Angeles Dodgers during the World Series.

Besides, these two are expecting their second child together and couldn't be more excited.

"That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life," Chrissy previously shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we'll see."

Happy Birthday, Chrissy!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Birthdays , Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.