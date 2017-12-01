The countdown to the Countdown to Arie is officially on.
In case you forgot you were super excited for the debut of Arie Luyendyk Jr., the most unexpected Bachelor ever, ABC plans to remind you with the Countdown to Arie, which will feature "his life, his new ladies, and a look at the new season to come," according to E! News' exclusive promo for the special, airing on Monday. Dec. 11.
This should be very exciting, especially since "his life" apparently involves standing on a bicycle instead of sitting on it. He does stunts! He's a catch!
ABC
It appears there will also be a lot of laughter and cheering and a trip to Paris (or at least a good establishing shot of Paris) and a walk through a vineyard, which all seems so perfectly The Bachelor. In fact, this might be one of the most The Bachelor seasons of The Bachelor we've seen in a long time.
Will Arie be the reboot this show needs? Only time will tell, which is why it sure is good they're giving us a countdown!
And if you needed another Arie fix (or to learn how he got the nickname "The Kissing Bandit," his entire season of The Bachelorette, with Emily Maynard handing out the roses, is available to watch on ABC.com and the ABC app.
Countdown to Arie airs Monday, December 11, and The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 1 on ABC.