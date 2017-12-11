The Big Sick: Despite becoming one of the highest grossing indie films of the year, Kumail Nanjiani's romantic comedy didn't get any love from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Jake Gyllenhaal: The actor's portrayal of a Boston Marathon bombing victim who lost his legs in Stronger stood out to critics, but failed to garner him—or the film—any nods.

Tiffany Haddish: The comedian has been hailed ever since her breakout performance in Girls Trip, but the actress did not make the cut for a nomination.

The Florida Project: Despite its high acclaim, Sean Baker's comedy-drama was honored solely with a Best Supporting Actor nod for Willem Dafoe.

Beauty And The Beast: Despite it being the highest-grossing film of the year, Disney's live-action rendition of the animated classic was not recognized in any categories, including the musical ones.