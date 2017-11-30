In case you haven't noticed, Riverdale is weird.

It's weird. It's a weirdo. It doesn't fit in, except on the internet, where it seems to fit in perfectly. It's the ultimate teen show in 2017, one that has fully embraced the way the internet embraces TV shows. Nearly every scene is gif-able, every couple shippable, and every line meme-able, and most of the time, it doesn't matter if nothing makes sense.

And it is often hard to make sense of what's going on on a larger scale, because the smaller scale is so fine-tuned. For a serialized drama, the show is great at smaller moments, either in terms of scenes that will live forever in various ways online, or scenes that are just plain cool. It often seems like the narrative is written around those moments, to make sure they shine regardless of whether they really fit.