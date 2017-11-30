Kim Kardashian Wears 9 Yeezy Outfits in One Day

Kim Kardashian's love for Yeezy is definitely locked down.

For proof, look no further than Tuesday, when the reality star, makeup mogul and famous wife of Kanye West sported her husband's designs. Yes, designs, because she wore not just one, but nine different looks from the brand in just 24 hours.

"My schedule was so busy, I ended up in nine different Yeezy outfits in one day, LOL! " the soon-to-be mom of three wrote on her website. "For each look, I wanted to stick with neutral vibes."

While the outfit-changing magic is impressive on its own, Kardashian also revealed she was sporting designs from Yeezy's anticipated Season 6 installment, which has yet to be officially debuted by the rapper.