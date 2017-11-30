Kim Kardashian Is Yeezy's Biggest Fan: See the 9 Season 6 Outfits She Wore in One Day

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 12:55 PM

Kim Kardashian's love for Yeezy is definitely locked down.

For proof, look no further than Tuesday, when the reality star, makeup mogul and famous wife of Kanye West sported her husband's designs. Yes,designs, because she wore not just one, but nine different looks from the brand in just 24 hours.

"My schedule was so busy, I ended up in nine different Yeezy outfits in one day, LOL! " the soon-to-be mom of three wrote on her website. "For each look, I wanted to stick with neutral vibes."

While the outfit-changing magic is impressive on its own, Kardashian also revealed she was sporting designs from Yeezy's anticipated Season 6 installment, which has yet to be officially debuted by the rapper.

Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3: Star Sightings

While there was speculation that the latest collecting with Adidas was going to be unveiled at fall New York Fashion Week—and subsequent reports later claimed the show had beencancelled—E! News learned that there was never a show on the schedule in the first place. Instead, as a source said in September, there will be a presentation or showroom for the Season 6 collection, but it won't happen in the near future.

As fans await that day, they got to preview some of the pieces thanks to West's leading lady. Kim's looks ranged from curve-hugging mini skirts to a baggy duster coat in muted shades like gray, light-wash blue, cream and charcoal. The simple silhouettes also prominently featured tube tops and included caps. As for the footwear, the shoe styles ranged from sneakers and boots to heeled slides and open-toed pumps. See all nine looks below: 

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

Beauty in Black

Kardashian mixed comfortable with cool as she layered black pieces with a pair of slides. 

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

Shades of Gray

For a laid-back look, the reality star opted for shorts and a tank top, but kept her heels on.

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

Cool in a Coat

The mogul was prepared for any weather with help from a chocolate duster coat. 

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

Hello?

For another look, Kardashian sported all black with a pair of snake print boots. 

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

Hair Flip

The reality star stepped out in a  curve-hugging mini skirt and coordinating crop top. 

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

Capped Off

For this ensemble, the future mother of three accessorized with a simple cap and kept the look low-key in sneakers. 

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

High-Waisted

The star channeled her idol, Cher, in a tub top and wide-leg trousers with cascading bleached blond locks. 

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

Cozy Chic

Fashion met comfort for this look, finished off with a zip-up sweatshirt. 

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

All Blue Everything

For this look, Kim's theme was fashionable monochrome. 

What do you think of the looks? Chime in with a comment!

