Life as half of the most popular morning show duo on TV with Couric was hectic, to say the least. Starting in 1998, Lauer would take off every year for Today's popular "Where in the World Is Matt Lauer" series, which would have him crisscrossing the globe over the course of barely a week. He actually proposed to Roque while they were in Venice, Italy, on one of his whirlwind tours.

"When I first started doing this [traveling all over for NBC News], I was single, and getting on a plane for eight days and 30,000 miles didn't have that big an impact on my life," he told People in 2004. But in 2001, he was scheduled to go when his wife was pregnant, "which made it fairly hard. I left the next year when we had a newborn [Jack], which was extremely hard...And now we have two children, and it's a lot more challenging to leave my family."

Talking about how life had changed the most since his single days, Lauer said, "Now I define myself by what happens when I walk in that door after work." Regular date nights were important, he added. "We try to pick a night where we can go out, just sit down and have a quiet time together. What you end up talking about is your kids. But that's fine because that's a passion we share."

Aside from the occasional photo opportunity at an event, the Lauers have led a relatively private life as a couple—sporadic dirty laundry reports aside.

Since 2004 their home base in Manhattan has been an apartment they bought for $5.884 million in what turned out to be the same Lenox Hill building where Bernie Madoff lived (before he was busted for running a Ponzi scheme and sentenced to 150 years in prison). The building, on NYC's Upper East Side, boasts 11 floors, with two penthouses and two residences per floor, with front and back elevators allowing for utmost privacy if you're not one for hobnobbing with the neighbors.

In 2010, multiple reports circulated that Lauer had moved out of the apartment, but still saw the kids all the time and would reunite with Annette on the weekends in the Hamptons as a family—but the couple adamantly denied it.