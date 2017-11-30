Vanderpump Rules Stars Pose Nude in Body Paint for PETA Ad

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 11:13 AM

Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, PETA, Vanderpump Rules

PETA

Three stars of Vanderpump Rules are teaming up with PETA.

Bravo's Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are posing nude in body paint to raise awareness for orcas. "Come together to free the orcas from SeaWorld," the ad reads, which shows the women transformed into orcas.

"Today we're here with PETA shooting a campaign to release the orcas into seaside sanctuaries from SeaWorld," Ariana says in the campaign video.

"Orcas have died at SeaWorld and the fact that none of them died from old age is just insane," Scheana adds.

Stassi Schroeder Calls Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Her Craziest Filming Experience

We later hear Scheana ask SeaWorld to "release the orcas to seaside sanctuaries so they can be in their normal habitat and not confined to small tanks."

Lala then tears up as she says it's time for us "to open our eyes."

Watch the emotional campaign video with Ariana, Lala and Scheana above!

Season six of Vanderpump Rules premieres Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

