Gunner Pratt, there's a special man in town that you have to meet.

The Hills stars and new parents Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt had a last-minute stop to make on Wednesday when they brought their 2-month-old newborn son for a visit to Santa Claus. Except, it looks like the little one used the moment to squeeze in some shut eye because it seems he dozed off during the shot.

Meanwhile, his famous mom and dad were looking casual in solid shirts, jeans, shorts and sneakers. "@gunnerpratt fist time seeing Santa! it was a last-minute decision so we don't look festive," proud mama Heidi explained on her Instagram account.