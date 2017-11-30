Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoyed a night full of PDA with a side of basketball on Wednesday!
The Princess of Pop and her dancer beau stepped out last night to attend the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Downtown L.A. But it didn't look like the game was their main focus...
Rather, Brit and Sam were totally engrossed in each other, smooching it up while sitting in their courtside seats.
The singer looked sexy in a low-cut blouse (with plenty of cleavage) and a pair of black, high-waisted shorts, which she paired with black, patent leather heels. Sam, on the other hand, donned black jeans with a tan shirt that was adorned by black and red sleeves.
But even though it looked like a nice, little date night out for the couple, they were actually joined by Britney's two sons, Sean and Jayden Federline.
The boys were totally focused on the game while their mama stole some kisses from her man. Not to mention, they were busy taking in the awesome view and even munching on some cotton candy.
Unfortunately, their boys in purple and gold lost after going into overtime with a final score of 123-127.
Check out more of Brit and Sam's cutest moments by scrolling below!
Love at First Sight
The 35-year-old pop star met the fitness model, 23, on set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped mid-November. Onscreen chemistry? Check!
Her Special Someone
Spears wished her fans a very merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Asghari.
Kiss Me at Midnight
The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve.
Puppy Love
Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!
No. 1 Fans
In March, the couple supported Asghari's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week.
In the 'Bu
Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!
Fitness Fanatics
Spears celebrated her main main's birthday with a picturesque hike.
He Drives Her Crazy
The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017.
All Dressed Up
The pair get close for a photo opp ahead of Spears' Sin City performance.
Jet-Setters
In June, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts.
Happiest Place on Earth
Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.
L-O-V-E
"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo.
Are you all about Brit Brit and Sam? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below!