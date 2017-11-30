Sebastian Stan has a message for his "dad" Mark Hamill.

For some time now, social media has been saying how much Stan looks like Hamill's Star Wars character Luke Skywalker, even suggesting Stan play a young Luke in a movie. On Thursday, Stan sent his doppelgänger "dad" a video message on Good Morning America.

"I just wanna let you know I got orange juice, eggs and everything in the fridge, so when you get home tonight you should be all good," Stan tells Hamill in the video, adding if he wants to "feed the cat" that would be good too.