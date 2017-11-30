Jennifer Lopez helped kick off ¡Viva Latino!, which is a Spotify original podcast and she didn't hold back. She discussed everything from her relationship with Marc Anthony to playing Selena Quintanilla and talked about her upcoming album.

When asked which has been her favorite movie performance, the star said that Selena was one of her top picks.

"It will never lose its impact," she says referring to the 1997 film. "She was such a bright light, and she was such an amazing artist and such a talent. She was so damn talented. It's like those things you're born with, she just, she had the light inside her. She was a star."

Lopez was only less than two years older than the late singer that she famously portrayed in the iconic biopic.

"It was sad to not see where she would be now at my age," the 48-year-old star says. "She would be around my age now, so it's sad. Tragic."