GAMR / RMLA / BACKGRID
GAMR / RMLA / BACKGRID
It looks Jelena fans' prayers have been answered.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were photographed heading to church together Wednesday night for an evening service. Keeping it casual, Bieber wore a gray hoodie and sweatpants while Gomez wore a brown jacket and striped top. She also continued to sport her bright blond hairdo, which she debuted on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards before her comeback performance.
"Selena and Justin arrived separately for Wednesday night church services at [Churchome]," a source told E! News. "Selena was in a great mood, chatting with friends and happy to see them. Justin arrived a few minutes before Selena and was waiting for her there. They mingled before sitting down for the service."
However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the service that evening. Kourtney Kardashian was also there, which could have led to an awkward encounter considering the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Sorry" singer previously sparked romance rumors.
After church, the pair left separately and drove to the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills. They sat outside on the restaurant's patio—just the two of them—and ordered a few drinks.
"They sat across from each other and listened to a jazz singer," the source said.
It looks like Bieber and Gomez enjoyed a good conversation and a little PDA, too.
"It seemed like a serious conversation, but Selena broke into a smile a few times," the source said. "At the end of their conversation, Justin came over and put his hand on Selena's shoulder and gave her a little massage. She gave him a long, very tight hug. She seemed so happy and comfortable with him. She didn't want to let him go and then they kissed quickly and said goodbye. Selena was smiling and very happy with what Justin had said."
BACKGRID
This isn't the first time the Gomez and Bieber have attended church together. Back in October, they were spotted enjoying breakfast together and then heading off to church. Fans were unsure if the two had officially reunited at the time. After all, Gomez had just ended her relationship with The Weeknd. However, a series of meet-ups—including spending time at Gomez's Los Angeles home and enjoying a bike ride—seemed to suggest they had rekindled their old flame. Then, a kiss on the lips at Bieber's hockey game seemed to solidify the on-again-off-again couple's reunion.
What do you think? Will Gomez and Bieber's reunion last? Tell us in the comments section below.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.