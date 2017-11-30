Celebrity-Inspired Winter Wardrobe Must-Haves Under $100

Felipe Ramales / Splash News
It's out with the old and in with the new...cold-weather clothing!
The air is brisk, hot toddies are flowing and while you may be busy shopping for gifts, it's time to take a break and update your own winter wardrobe. Before you replace your favorite turtleneck or invest in another denim jacket, take inspiration from the stars, who have strolled into the season in closet staples we never thought to try.
For instance, Kendall Jenner's Balenciaga coat is a high-fashion stunner, but pairing the draped look with bulky trainers, like her Yeezy sneakers, shows a nice design contrast (not to mention, she must be super comfortable).
Reese Witherspoon also shared a low-key way to incorporate a metallic, festive material into your outfit without wearing mistletoe over your head. If you're really set on just updating your tried-and-true denim jacket, do like Selena Gomez and add a layer of shearling for extra warmth.
While it is the season of giving, don't forget to treat yo' self. Luckily, we rounded up this season's must-haves, with options all under $100!
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Forget the Labor Day rule—white cropped trousers are on-trend, in season and inherently festive, as evidenced by Sofia. Opt for a high-waist pair to tuck in all your turtlenecks and cashmere sweaters.
Gotham/GC Images
Leave it to the A-lister—and Southern belle—to bring back brocade in the most delicate way: as accents on her coat. Accessorize your winter wear and jackets with the textured, typically metallic fabric.
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Brocade Slip On Mules, $19.99
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
They say your head releases the most heat. If that's the case, protect that body warmth—and cover any bedhead—with a wide-brim hat, like Eva did on a cold, rainy day.
Wide Brim Felt Fedora, $19.90
Splash News
Red may be a bold statement, but during the holiday season, it's the perfect festive color. How do you avoid looking like Elmo? Pair a red sweater with an embellished bottom. The color will contrast nicely against some texture.
Fringes Cable-Knit Sweater, $59.99
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Va-va-voom. The knee-high and over-the-knee boot trends are not going anywhere anytime soon. This season, celebs and models alike are opting for fun colors with their footwear, especially taking a liking to red and white iterations. Just make sure to pair your boots with shorter-hem sweater dresses or maxis with slits, so that your steppers can be seen in all their glory.
Trodem Tall Boots, $99
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
It's leggings season. Like the Younger star proved, you can wear them out casually with a sweater or dress them up for a night on the town—it's a winter essential for a reason. While you have so many options, be kind to the universe and its creatures and opt for faux or vegan leather.
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Who knew a crewneck sweatshirt could be fashionable? The queen of couture and Blackish star did. The trick here is to style it under a structured, print coat or jacket.
Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $83.73
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Denim jackets are an all-year wardrobe staple, but add a shearling liner or collar to the mix and you're decidedly ready for the winter cold.
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
You may have a penchant for all black, but even dark souls—or brilliant comedians—need to spice up a monochrome ensemble. Follow in Rebel's festive footsteps and invest in a comfortable pair of metallic loafers. You'll be surprised how much of a difference it makes.
Casotto, $41.29
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
Whether you're wearing layers or a mini dress, an oversize coat will a) keep you warm and b) bring a level of sophistication to the outfit. Just make sure to opt for a thick iteration that almost drapes over you.
Francesca Belted Waterfall Coat, $24.50
BACKGRID
Believe it or not, but leopard is quickly becoming a neutral. This winter season, celebs are turning to the fierce print to spice up their most neutral ensembles.
Vans Authentic Leopard Print & True White Skate Shoes, $54.95
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The days of the sleek sneaker is hardly over, but thanks to It Girls like Kendall, the practical trainer—with its bulky, almost-dated design—is back on the rise. Just remember to pair it with a fashion-forward looking piece to contrast the retro feel.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
You can't step into the winter season without a pair of velvet shoes. Crush the holiday circuit like the A-list actress in a pair of platform, open-toe steppers.
Insomnia, $99.95
Jackson Lee/Splash
These statement earrings prove that David Beckham's other half will forever be Posh Spice. Make sure to throw your hair up, too, so everyone can see your glamorous accessories.
SPW / SAF / Splash News
Release your inner edge with a trendy statement jacket. Two words to describe Kourt's motorcycle jacket: wardrobe staple. All you need is a black tank to go under and you're instantly styling.
James Devaney/GC Images
A crucial, but often overlooked, garment is the puffer vest. When the season's transition, you often forget this extra layer to keep you warm. Bonus points if you manage to match your beanie to your vest, like J.Lo.
Women Ultra Light Down Compact Vest, $ 39.90
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Now, you really don't have an excuse to run. Stay warm in winter activewear, as you burn off all those holiday cookies.
Running Top, $29.99
TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
How do TV vampires always manage to look so good? This Vampire Diaries star may keep all her secrets in this oversize clutch.
Brooklyn Oversized Pouch, $139
Niceguy/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Black combat boots are the definition of winter essential. Opt for a bulkier iteration, like the Blindspot star's, to ground an all-black look.
Lace Up Combat Boots, $34.99
