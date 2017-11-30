However, she had a bone to pick about her sister, Olivia. "She closes the door on me and she also sometimes comes in my room with me when I tell her not to," the youngster reported.

When the host asked her if he and Guillermo should report back to Santa, Lucy agreed. She even threw in that Olivia is mean to their mother, too. However, she wasn't so honest when it came to questioning about her own behavior with her mom.

"So, you're saying you never argue with your mother and always do what she wants you to do?" Kimmel asked. While she agreed, a video of her throwing a tantrum over a dress suggested otherwise. Of course, Kimmel had it all queued up on an iPad. "What happened there?" Kimmel quipped.

When faced with the evidence, Lucy said she "forgived" her mom for making her wear the dress.

The visit wrapped up with a visit to a gingerbread house, where she could deliver a personal message to Santa. "Don't poop in there!" Kimmel warned.