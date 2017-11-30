Watch John Boyega Bust a Move Like Michael Jackson

Not only is John Boyega a renowned actor, but he's also a pretty good dancer.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor showed off his moves on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

During his guest appearance, Boyega received a message from his Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the new film. Ridley asked the actor to show off the dance moves he performed at the film's wrap party.

"I'm going to need music," Boyega said, granting Ridley's request.

As The Tonight Show band The Roots started playing a rendition of "Billie Jean," Boyega started channeling Michael Jackson and breaking out a few moves that resembled those of the King of Pop.