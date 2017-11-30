Late-Night Hosts Mock Matt Lauer's Downfall: "What a Dick"

Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump's response to the Lauer allegations on CBS' The Late Show. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!" Lack said Wednesday morning that this was the first complaint about Lauer's behavior in 20 years, though he acknowledged it may not be the last complaint. During an NBC News call later that afternoon, Lack also dismissed the claims Trump made, saying he himself has nothing to "hide."

In his monologue, Colbert joked, "I am one of the few men still allowed on television." The host then read from a report in Variety, in which a source clamed Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present, which included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her. "It's bad enough he gave her a sex toy, but he also gave her instructions! He found a way to man-splain sexual harassment," Colbert joked. Another source told Variety Lauer once exposed his genitals to another employee. "I'm going to say what that woman couldn't," Colbert said. "What a dick!"

Criticizing Trump's response to Lauer, Colbert cited a fact check report from The Washington Post: "By 'fake news' do you mean 'more than a dozen women accusing Trump of improper conduct or sexual assault?' Is that what you mean by 'fake news?'" he asked. "Listen up, you don't get to comment That is the pot calling the kettle at 3 a.m. and asking what she's wearing."

"Plus, remember the whole Billy Bush bus thing?" Colbert said, referring to the 2005 Access Hollywood tape that leaked last year and resulted in Bush's firing from NBC News. "It turns out in private, Trump has told multiple people that it may not have been him on the tape after all and, 'We don't think that was my voice.' Quick tip: If you're going to say something that's already crazy, don't refer to yourself as 'we,' OK?" Doing his best Trump voice, Colbert joked, "The voices in our head tell us that's not our voice—what's that? Yeah, they agree with me.'"

So, Colbert replayed the footage of Trump saying it's OK to grab women "by the p---y."

"When you listen to it again, it can't be him—because anybody who said that wouldn't get elected President of the United States. He's got to be innocent. There's no two ways about it. You can't have both," Colbert said sarcastically, before showing footage of Trump last year admitting to using those words and apologizing for what he said. In conclusion, the late-night host joked, "The only way it could be more un-Trump is if he said that while eating a vegetable."