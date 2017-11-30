Justin Timberlake Gets Philosophical With Stephen Colbert

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 4:52 AM

Justin Timberlake may be a Grammy-winning artist and the next Super Bowl performer, but he's also a deep thinker. 

The "Suit & Tie" singer had a philosophical conversation with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show during its routine skit, "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars."

During the sketch, Timberlake and Colbert lay on a blanket and gazed up at an imaginary sky. They then started to ask each other profound questions.

"Being profound is one of my favorite things to do," the former NSYNC member told the host, "right after singing, dancing, acting, voice acting (which is a total different talent) and wearing cool suits."

The questions covered really thought-provoking topics. For instance, Colbert asked Timberlake, "If the universe is infinite, what's beyond?" 

"Everything other than Bed and Bath," the "My Love" singer replied.

Timberlake then asked Colbert which person, living or dead, would he want to share a lunch. 

"I think Ghandi," Colbert replied.

"Because he was such a great leader and humanitarian?" Timberlake asked. 

"No. Because if he was on a hunger strike, I'd get to eat his hunger, too," Colbert answered.

Justin Timberlake, Stephen Colbert

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

But the real doozy came when the late-night host asked the former boy band member where sexy had gone when he brought it back.

"Wow! No one has ever asked me that," Timberlake, snuggled up to the host said, "Sexy is actually just the name of my neighbor's rabbit. You see, they were in Nebraska for the weekend and I was pet sitting. But they were worried that I wouldn't return the rabbit. So, I wanted to assure them, via song, that I was, indeed, bringing sexy back.

Life's biggest mystery solved.

To hear the rest of their theoretical questions, check out the video.

