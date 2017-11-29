Like so many parents today, Candace Cameron Bure can't avoid the headlines surrounding sexual harassment allegations.
With growing teenagers at home, the actress has found herself talking to them about the difficult subjects. And with daughter Natasha Bure working in Hollywood, Candace is finding the conversations to be more important than ever before.
"My daughter is in the industry so those are conversations that we have and really that I've been having with my children since they were young because that's what parenting is about and helping them be secure with who they are and having moral boundaries and knowing what's right and what's wrong and what's appropriate for people to ask of you and not and not to be afraid to speak out," she explained to E! News.
Candace continued, "As a mom, the only other thing you can do is pray."
While the Staying Stylish author said she has not personally had to deal with any sexual harassment in the industry, Candace couldn't help but express empathy for potential victims.
"I can't imagine. It's horrific listening to all the stories," she explained to us. "Thinking about what so many women have gone through and the courage they have to come out as well. I'm glad it's all being exposed and I hope that we can eventually put an end to it."
When asked about Matt Lauer's termination from NBC News, Candace said she was "shocked."
"Shocked like the rest of the world but we don't know people personally and what happens behind closed doors so we'll just wait for more details, but very sad," she shared.
As the actress continues her work on Fuller House, Candace is looking forward to spending the holidays with her family in Los Angeles. She's also celebrating the release of her new book just released titled Staying Stylish: Cultivating a Confident Look, Style and Attitude.
In the project, Candace gives readers a behind-the-scenes look into her day-to-day life and reveals more than 100 tips and tricks for looking and feeling your best.
Perhaps those skills will be put to use when she celebrates John Stamos and Bob Saget's respective engagements in the future.
"I'm sure there will be some party—dual party—we'll all be there," she shared with E! News. "All of Fuller House. We can't not be with each other. It will be obnoxious. You'll be sick of seeing all the pictures."
