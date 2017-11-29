Like so many parents today, Candace Cameron Bure can't avoid the headlines surrounding sexual harassment allegations.

With growing teenagers at home, the actress has found herself talking to them about the difficult subjects. And with daughter Natasha Bure working in Hollywood, Candace is finding the conversations to be more important than ever before.

"My daughter is in the industry so those are conversations that we have and really that I've been having with my children since they were young because that's what parenting is about and helping them be secure with who they are and having moral boundaries and knowing what's right and what's wrong and what's appropriate for people to ask of you and not and not to be afraid to speak out," she explained to E! News.

Candace continued, "As a mom, the only other thing you can do is pray."

While the Staying Stylish author said she has not personally had to deal with any sexual harassment in the industry, Candace couldn't help but express empathy for potential victims.