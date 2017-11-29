Armie Hammer Reveals the Real Reason Why He Quit Twitter

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 29, 2017 4:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Stephanie Pratt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Law & Order: SVU, Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

SVU's Mariska Hargitay on Reopening Benson's Old Wounds & Emerging a "True Heroine"

Maryse, The Miz, Total Divas

Maryse Struggles With the Fate of Chateau Marmiz While Lana Worries About Her Career on Total Divas

Armie Hammer is waving goodbye to Twitter.

Shortly after discovering the Hollywood star no longer had an account with the social media site, several fans were left wondering what the heck happened.

But during TheWrap's Screening Series in Los Angeles Tuesday night, the Call Me by Your Name star decided to explain his decision.

"I just have no impulse control so if somebody says something stupid, I couldn't help but say something back, and then it just exploded," he explained to the audience. "This is a toxic environment, and my life is way better off."

Armie continued, "It's so funny — People are so addicted and into Twitter, it seems crazy that someone could walk away from it! They're like, 'Wait, he deleted it?' It was actually really easy."

Movie Premieres: Red Carpets and Parties!

Armie Hammer

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Before making the decision, Armie came across BuzzFeed's article titled "10 Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happy."

The article asked the question, "How many second chances does a handsome white male star get?" when looking at his career in Hollywood.

Armie would ultimately send a message to the writer on Twitter before deleting his account. "Your chronology is spot on but your perspective is bitter AF," he wrote. "Maybe I'm just a guy who loves his job and refuses to do anything but what he loves to do…?"

Ultimately, the actor is focused on his latest film that is receiving positive reviews from critics and movie goers alike. In fact, there is already Oscar buzz surrounding Call Me by Your Name, which recently won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Feature.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Armie Hammer , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.