Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell's relationship appears to be changing.
Several months after E! News learned that the Hollywood pair was dating, multiple sources say things aren't as serious as they once were.
"There hasn't been an official 'split' but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart," one insider exclusively shared with us. "Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven't been spending much time together since the end of the summer."
Another source says there haven't been any major fights between the two. In fact, Glen is a "very easy-going dude" who avoids drama if he can.
"They are still seeing each other, but have cooled things off a little because of busy schedules," the source shared.
Rochelle Brodin/WireImage
Fans first began to speculate about this pair's relationship status when Glen unfollowed (and then refollowed) Nina on social media. And when documenting their Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebrations, both Hollywood stars didn't appear to be ringing in the holidays together.
Throughout their friendship, though, Nina and Glen have certainly displayed #CouplesGoals on more than one occasion.
When it was time for The Vampire Diaries star to celebrate her birthday with a La La Land-themed party, Nina and Glen couldn't help but recreate a special moment from the movie.
There also was a little PDA between the two when they attended Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's wedding in Idaho.
"They have a similar group of friends and have been seeing each other on the low for a little while," one source previously shared with us. Another insider added, "All of their friends like them together. They both feel pretty comfortable around each other."