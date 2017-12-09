"I always think of when I have my child, you know. I mean, I just always think of that. Because Jacquie was so blessed to have that, you know? I always think…she was so good. And yea, for weddings," Chiquis explained. "She got to walk you down the aisle, she was there for Jaylah's birth, and I think she's so blessed in that way. Sometimes I'm just like…I don't know, maybe that's why I think about it so much, should I or should I not have kids? But I know that eventually, it will happen."

Jenni's youngest son envisions what his mother would have been like around all of the new people that have entered their world since her death.

"Me, personally, I always think about what it would be like if she had met certain people that came into our lives after," Johnny said. "Like friends and just different people around us. I wonder like with our friends sometimes."

"Or who we are as people today," Jenicka intersects. "Now that we're grown up. I wish she could see myself and Johnny because we're completely different people now."

"I just told her the other day, I wish mom was here to see you guys because you guys are great kids," Chiquis says. "She [Jenni] would be so proud. I know that I'm so proud."

"For me, I wish she could see the type of father that I am because she always expected that from me. It's not necessarily something that I do to make her proud. It's something that I have to do because she's my daughter and I'm just the kind of parent that she'd want me to be," Michael says. "I wish she could see that because if she were here I know, she'd be proud."

The children also revealed to us which mementos from their mother they hold dearest to their hearts.